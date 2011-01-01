Welcome to Authentic Malaysian Cuisine

In the late 1920s, trishaws were introduced to Singapore and Malaysia as a transportation tool. As it was easy to drive and allow storage capacity, trishaws grew popularity in both places very quickly. Many people then started to use trishaws to sell products, especially street foods. Trishaws made it easier for travelling peddlers to serve their clients. It soon became the symbol for authentic home-made street food in Singapore and Malaysia. Many trishaws in Malaysia and Singapore still remains pedal-powered to this day. In Malaysia, trishaw is called beca or lanca.

At Penang Delight Cafe, we preserved this traditional authentic history and bring them into the multicultural, vibrant city of Vancouver, BC. Focusing on using authentic Malaysian spices from the Pacific Rim, our chef creates fresh, traditional and authentic dishes designed for sharing. The warm, cozy and vibrant atmosphere at Penang Delight Cafe has the ideal areas for accommodating both intimate dining experience and private events.

Penang Delight Cafe is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm. Lunch Menu is available from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm everyday except Mondays, Tuesdays, Sundays and holidays.

